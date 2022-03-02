Reviewing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 9 7 0 2.35 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 33.14% 16.42% 1.40% BancFirst 33.61% 14.91% 1.53%

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 3.37 $7.96 billion $5.10 10.56 BancFirst $170.03 million 14.59 $167.63 million $5.03 15.14

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats BancFirst on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions th

