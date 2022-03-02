Reviewing Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) & Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Flowserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Flowserve 3.56% 10.15% 3.63%

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowserve has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colfax and Flowserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.69 $71.66 million $0.46 87.68 Flowserve $3.54 billion 1.17 $125.95 million $0.97 32.77

Flowserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax. Flowserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Flowserve shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flowserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Colfax and Flowserve, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowserve 0 2 4 0 2.67

Flowserve has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Flowserve’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Colfax.

Summary

Flowserve beats Colfax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

