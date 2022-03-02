Reviewing NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32%

This table compares NetObjects and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Software $772.45 million 39.59 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -63.40

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NetObjects and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91

Unity Software has a consensus target price of $158.45, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than NetObjects.

Risk & Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetObjects Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

