Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
