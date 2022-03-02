Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 900 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.