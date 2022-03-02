RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $396.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.09. RH has a 12-month low of $346.07 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

