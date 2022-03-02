Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($134.83) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Shares of ETR:RHM traded up €23.00 ($25.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €156.60 ($175.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.19. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €102.25 ($114.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

