RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Announces Dividend Increase – €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.12) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($36.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,349.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,405.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($63.89).

Several research firms have issued reports on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.63) to GBX 3,840 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($61.76).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

