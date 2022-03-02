Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 56,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

