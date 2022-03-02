Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.67

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.67 and traded as high as C$48.62. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$47.88, with a volume of 108,784 shares changing hands.

RCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

