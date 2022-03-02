Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

