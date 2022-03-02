Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.73.
Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
