Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 5.6%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 2,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,256,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $15,739,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

