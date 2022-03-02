Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

