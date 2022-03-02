Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 123.07.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 61.91 on Wednesday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of 74.61.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.