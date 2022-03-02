Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 126.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 61.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 74.61. Rivian has a one year low of 50.00 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

