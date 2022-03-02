RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,806,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

