RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 9.45, but opened at 9.85. RocketLab shares last traded at 9.15, with a volume of 24,402 shares traded.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

