Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ROK traded up $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $268.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.89 and a 200 day moving average of $316.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.05 and a twelve month high of $354.99.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
