Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.