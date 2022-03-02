Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $446.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

