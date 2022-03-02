Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.26 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.74 and a 200-day moving average of $466.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

