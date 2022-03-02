Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.71-5.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.23. 207,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

