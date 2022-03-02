Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 123,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,688,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $62.73.

