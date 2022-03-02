Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 123,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,688,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000.
iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $62.73.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (ISCV)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.