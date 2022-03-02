Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €78.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €78.00 ($87.64) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.82 ($75.07).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

