Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($348.31) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €255.07 ($286.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €164.48 ($184.81) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.