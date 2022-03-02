Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UiPath were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,903 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $88,643,000 after acquiring an additional 240,734 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 352.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 144,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.