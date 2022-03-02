Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

