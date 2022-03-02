Royal Bank of Canada Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $35.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock worth $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 233.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

