Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) CFO Paul Libner Sells 1,200 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 568,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,243. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

