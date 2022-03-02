Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 8.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) was down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 111,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 240,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

