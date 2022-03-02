Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Raised to $15.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.31 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 624,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,184,048.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

