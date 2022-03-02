Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 7,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

