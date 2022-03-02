Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 7,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.
