RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $595.55

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 595.55 ($7.99) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.05). RWS shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.17), with a volume of 669,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.26) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.00) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

