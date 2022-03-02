Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 253,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ryerson by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

