Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 237,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,108. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 247,926 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $1,125,584.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624 in the last three months.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.