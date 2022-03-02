Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSEARCA:BRW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 237,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,108. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 247,926 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $1,125,584.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

