Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.