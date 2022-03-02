SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.78 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

