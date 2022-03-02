SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,788 shares of company stock worth $4,353,904. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

