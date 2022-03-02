salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

