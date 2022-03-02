salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

NYSE CRM opened at $208.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.21. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

