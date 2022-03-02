salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.82.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.54. The company had a trading volume of 229,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.