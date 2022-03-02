SAM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,381. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

