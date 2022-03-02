SAM Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.50. 2,183,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

