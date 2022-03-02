Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 4,190.0% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 4,190.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
