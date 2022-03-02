Sandstorm Gold (SSL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sandstorm Gold (TSE: SSL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50.
- 2/21/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.
- 2/18/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$9.50.
Shares of SSL traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 165,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,924. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.