Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.60 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.60 ($15.28) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.78).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching €12.12 ($13.62). 13,634,455 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.40. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

