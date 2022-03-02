Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SNY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,648. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 123,140 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.