Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $25.49. Sasol shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 4,528 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
