Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $25.49. Sasol shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 4,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $3,373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sasol by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

