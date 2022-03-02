Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.09

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 88253606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

