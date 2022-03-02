Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.01) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

