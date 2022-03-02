Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.33.

SBGSY opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

